Barcelona coach Setién under fire after 3 games in charge

Seattle Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona hired Quique Setién to improve a team that was already leading the Spanish league. Two weeks later, the defending champions are trailing Real Madrid and clearly struggling to adapt to the on-the-fly coaching change. The team has boosted its possession of the ball and its number of passes, tenants of […]
Can FC Barcelona survive without its best striker? [Video]Can FC Barcelona survive without its best striker?

For the next four months, FC Barcelona will have to survive without its best striker, Luis Suárez. Here's what happened to the Uruguayan player and what Barcelona might have to do to compensate for..

Catalonia independence protesters clash with police at Barcelona match [Video]Catalonia independence protesters clash with police at Barcelona match

Protesters clashed with police forces in Barcelona on Wednesday (December 18) as FC Barcelona and Real Madrid faced off in the first El Clásico of the season. Footage filmed near Camp Nou stadium..

