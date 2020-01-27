Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Complete list of 2020 Grammy Award winners

Seattle Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Here is the list of winners at the 2020 Grammy Awards Sunday night: Song of the Year: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) Record of the Year: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish Album of the Year: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish Most Read Stories Snohomish […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Top 10 YouTube Artists Who Could Win a Grammy

Top 10 YouTube Artists Who Could Win a Grammy 11:52

 From bedroom studios to household names, these artists have come a long way! For this list, we’re taking at some of the most talented musical artists and groups from YouTube who haven’t already won a Grammy.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The LIst Of Grammy Performers Keeps Getting Bigger And Better [Video]The LIst Of Grammy Performers Keeps Getting Bigger And Better

The list of performers at the 2020 Grammy Awards just keeps growing and growing. Music's biggest night's star-studded lineup includes Billie Eilish and Lizzo, who will each make their Grammys stage..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Here's the complete list of Grammy 2020 winners

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): Brightest stars from the music fraternity flocked to the 62nd edition of the annual Grammy Awards which took place at the...
Sify Also reported by •E! Onlinecbs4.com

Mickey Smith Jr. Is the Recipient of the 2020 Music Educator Award™ Presented by the Recording Academy® and GRAMMY Museum®

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recording Academy: WHO: Mickey Smith Jr. of Maplewood Middle School in Sulphur, Louisiana, is the recipient of the 2020 Music Educator...
Business Wire


Tweets about this

OMGJordanBlack

KVNG⚜️AUBREÍ RT @THR: "This is for Nipsey Hussle. This is for hip-hop." @djkhaled takes #Grammys the stage to accept the award for best rap/sung perform… 9 seconds ago

hlxzyx

ใครไม่ชิป ช็อคโกแลตชิพ RT @THR: "Thank you." In one of the quickest acceptance speech of the night, @BillieEilish and @finneas take the stage to accept the award… 26 seconds ago

lisaimagines

Lisa Dreams RT @THR: "I love you, thank you for this." @BillieEilish and @finneas accept the award for album of the year at the #Grammys https://t.co/0… 41 seconds ago

CaitlynCork

caitlyn;) RT @THR: The ultimate duo. @tylerthecreator is joined by his mother on the #Grammys stage to accept the award for best rap album https://t.… 51 seconds ago

jayawells

Andrea Wells RT @THR: "We've seen so much tragedy today and last year. So much has gone on, but let's love each other, let's love our families." @johnle… 1 minute ago

Prince__Roy

Royden RT @enews: "Let's love each other. Let's love our families. Let's hold each other tight." DJ Khaled, John Legend, and the late Nipsey Hussl… 2 minutes ago

el_akamba

The Akamba RT @enews: She’s the bad guy, duh. And she just won BEST NEW ARTIST at the #Grammys. BILLIE EILISH. https://t.co/8kwhxqbkym https://t.co/AC… 6 minutes ago

oggy8oggy

ひこさか RT @THR: "I feel like they have not been talked about enough tonight, because they are the only reason that any of us are here at all." @bi… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.