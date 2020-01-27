A.P. Cabinet gives nod to abolish Legislative Council

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy question its relevance accusing it of obstructing decentralisation and inclusive development of all regions



Recent related news from verified sources AP clears resolution to abolish Legislative Council Andhra Pradesh cabinet chaired by chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday passed a resolution to abolish the legislative council. The resolution will now be...

IndiaTimes 3 hours ago



Jaganmohan Reddy Cabinet clears draft bill to abolish Andhra Legislative Council YSRCP has alleged that the TDP had been using majority in the council for its own benefit and halting key bills.

Zee News 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this