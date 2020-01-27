Global  

A.P. Cabinet gives nod to abolish Legislative Council

Hindu Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy question its relevance accusing it of obstructing decentralisation and inclusive development of all regions
AP clears resolution to abolish Legislative Council

Andhra Pradesh cabinet chaired by chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday passed a resolution to abolish the legislative council. The resolution will now be...
IndiaTimes

Jaganmohan Reddy Cabinet clears draft bill to abolish Andhra Legislative Council

YSRCP has alleged that the TDP had been using majority in the council for its own benefit and halting key bills. 
Zee News

