Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

LA residents react to the death Kobe Bryant outside of Staples Center

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Hundreds of fans gathered outside of Staples Center to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, following his sudden death.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Fans Come Out Late Sunday To Honor Kobe Bryant At Staples Center

Fans Come Out Late Sunday To Honor Kobe Bryant At Staples Center 02:15

 Fans showed their love for the late Laker legend in downtown LA Sunday night.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands Pack Staples Center To Honor Legacy Of Kobe Bryant [Video]Thousands Pack Staples Center To Honor Legacy Of Kobe Bryant

Thousands packed Los Angeles' Staples Center to mourn the loss of NBA legend and cultural icon Kobe Bryant. They donned his jerseys, created makeshift memorials and reminisced on what he meant. Betty..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:03Published

Music Stars At Grammys Honor Kobe Bryant In 'The House He Built' [Video]Music Stars At Grammys Honor Kobe Bryant In 'The House He Built'

At Staples Center, the atmosphere at the Grammy Awards was subdued, tempered by the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a fatal helicopter crash on Sunday. Betty Yu..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ahead of Grammys, Kobe Bryant Is Mourned at Staples Center

News of the retired Lakers star’s death broke during the lead-up to the awards show being held at the team’s home arena.
NYTimes.com

Fans gather to mourn Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center

Kobe Bryant was among nine who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning.
CBS News


Tweets about this

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy LA residents react to the death Kobe Bryant outside of Staples Center https://t.co/L3f0YrKuHt 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.