India plans sale of debt-laden national carrier Air India

Seattle Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — India said Monday it plans to sell its entire stake in the national carrier Air India to shore up falling revenues and privatize the airline, after an initial attempt last year failed to attract a single bidder. The government issued a document on Monday inviting initial expressions of interest in the […]
