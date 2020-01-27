Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'In the next 48 hours': WA government to release coronavirus guidelines ahead of school return

The Age Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
'In the next 48 hours': WA government to release coronavirus guidelines ahead of school returnAt least one Perth private school principal has warned parents to keep their children home for at least 10 days if they were at risk of being exposed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.