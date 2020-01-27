How Kobe Bryant's 'Mamba mentality' inspired Stephen Coniglio

New GWS Giants skipper Stephen Coniglio spent 50 minutes in the orbit of the late NBA legend in November, and it will stick with him forever.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Producer/Engineer "The Mamba Mentality" :is the mentality of not accepting mediocrity, mentality of accepting controversy with open a… https://t.co/Qobok6W6Hr 21 seconds ago Chris Talisse RT @gjarjour: The last video Vanessa Bryant posted of Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gigi was her coming to hoop in heels after a dance she had her… 32 seconds ago MiQi RT @LakeShowFamily: Never Forget when Kobe Bryant jumped over a pool full of snakes. MAMBA MENTALITY. https://t.co/kGjfeoeXzi 57 seconds ago DeVanteJohnson LEAVE THEM NO CHOICE - POPS MAMBA MENTALITY- KOBE BRYANT 824 58 seconds ago C M 🌙 RT @CNN: “The Mamba mentality that he cemented ... that hard work ethic is something, it’s always been instilled within me, always instille… 1 minute ago John Laub 🇺🇸 RT @UConnWBB: Kobe and Gianna meant a lot to our program. Our thoughts are with the Bryant family. Mamba Mentality will live on forever,… 1 minute ago Aifua Moe RT @LakeShowFamily: My favorite Interview from Kobe Bryant. Forever MAMBA MENTALITY. 24. 💔 https://t.co/6BIzNoKno3 2 minutes ago Washed Dad RT @KGorman_Trib: Rick Bell, an East assistant coach in the 1996 McDonald’s All-American Game at Civic Arena, has framed photos of Kobe Bry… 2 minutes ago