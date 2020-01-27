Global  

Mayor of China's Wuhan says city's governance 'not good enough' as virus spreads

Reuters Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The mayor of Wuhan, the city where China's coronavirus outbreak originated, said on Monday the city's management of the virus was "not good enough".
News video: What's life like in quarantined Wuhan?

What's life like in quarantined Wuhan? 01:38

 The city is at the centre of a deadly virus outbreak, and has been sealed off by authorities.

China virus: Group of Indonesian residents protest arrival of Chinese tourists [Video]China virus: Group of Indonesian residents protest arrival of Chinese tourists

A number of Indonesian residents in the tourist city of Bukittinggi, West Sumatra attempt to reject the arrival 168 Chinese tourists by blocking the exit of the Novotel hotel, as fears surrounding the

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:33Published

Do masks prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak? [Video]Do masks prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak?

More than 80 million masks were sold on Chinese online retailer, Taobao, on January 20 and 21 following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

First case of coronavirus in Nepal after student who returned from Wuhan tests postive

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 24 (ANI): Nepal Health Ministry on Friday confirmed its first case of infection caused by the corinavirus after a student who returned...
Sify

Mayor of China's Wuhan draws online ire for '80 out of 100' interview

The mayor of Wuhan, the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak, drew ire from Chinese internet users for what many saw as an overgenerous self-evaluation of...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

Melissacaton4

Melissa Caton RT @marcyinnh: Cases so far are closer to 3,000, mortality rate 5% (similar to yellow fever), tho one source says as high as 15% (similar t… 53 seconds ago

marcyinnh

marcyinnh Cases so far are closer to 3,000, mortality rate 5% (similar to yellow fever), tho one source says as high as 15% (… https://t.co/KJ1R28YIGj 3 minutes ago

Chachi51598598

Chachi⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @MoNscience: @JHUSystems @XinqiSu 5) Wuhan mayor says 5 million people left the city before the lockdown. 😬😬😬 #nCoV2019/#2019nCoV #coron… 4 minutes ago

WarRoomIntel

WarRoomIntel RT @Rover829: Reuters: CHINA'S WUHAN MAYOR ZHOU XIANWANG SAYS CITY'S GOVERNANCE DURING THE VIRUS OUTBREAK NOT GOOD ENOUGH - STATE BROADCAST… 26 minutes ago

MoNscience

Nsikan Akpan @JHUSystems @XinqiSu 5) Wuhan mayor says 5 million people left the city before the lockdown. 😬😬😬 #nCoV2019/… https://t.co/zkE4Ug1ohO 33 minutes ago

dbrboyce

Debra L. Boyce RT @imwilson2u: Wuhan, China, mayor says 5 million residents left city before travel ban https://t.co/HLCQ9X0mbu 1 hour ago

24sante_fr

BonneSante Mayor of China's Wuhan says city's governance 'not good enough' as virus spreads https://t.co/vkTI1XV2Al https://t.co/FK7seXXCHp 2 hours ago

imwilson2u

Will Wilson ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Wuhan, China, mayor says 5 million residents left city before travel ban https://t.co/HLCQ9X0mbu 2 hours ago

