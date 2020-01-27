Melissa Caton RT @marcyinnh: Cases so far are closer to 3,000, mortality rate 5% (similar to yellow fever), tho one source says as high as 15% (similar t… 53 seconds ago

marcyinnh Cases so far are closer to 3,000, mortality rate 5% (similar to yellow fever), tho one source says as high as 15% (… https://t.co/KJ1R28YIGj 3 minutes ago

Chachi⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @MoNscience: @JHUSystems @XinqiSu 5) Wuhan mayor says 5 million people left the city before the lockdown. 😬😬😬 #nCoV2019/#2019nCoV #coron… 4 minutes ago

WarRoomIntel RT @Rover829: Reuters: CHINA'S WUHAN MAYOR ZHOU XIANWANG SAYS CITY'S GOVERNANCE DURING THE VIRUS OUTBREAK NOT GOOD ENOUGH - STATE BROADCAST… 26 minutes ago

Nsikan Akpan @JHUSystems @XinqiSu 5) Wuhan mayor says 5 million people left the city before the lockdown. 😬😬😬 #nCoV2019/… https://t.co/zkE4Ug1ohO 33 minutes ago

Debra L. Boyce RT @imwilson2u: Wuhan, China, mayor says 5 million residents left city before travel ban https://t.co/HLCQ9X0mbu 1 hour ago

BonneSante Mayor of China's Wuhan says city's governance 'not good enough' as virus spreads https://t.co/vkTI1XV2Al https://t.co/FK7seXXCHp 2 hours ago