Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lawyers debate Quebec mosque shooter's sentence again, ahead of painful anniversary

CBC.ca Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
On the eve of the third anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting, lawyers will begin arguing today whether the shooter's prison sentence — 40 years without parole — is too light and imperils Canadians, or too harsh and imperils his charter rights.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Que. court to hear mosque shooter's appeal of sentence on Monday

Quebec's high court will hear arguments Monday as to whether the length of the sentence handed down to convicted Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette...
CP24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.