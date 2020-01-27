Lawyers debate Quebec mosque shooter's sentence again, ahead of painful anniversary Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

On the eve of the third anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting, lawyers will begin arguing today whether the shooter's prison sentence — 40 years without parole — is too light and imperils Canadians, or too harsh and imperils his charter rights. 👓 View full article

