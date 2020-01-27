Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Iranian aircraft slides onto highway after pilot 'misses' runway

BBC News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The Caspian Airlines plane carrying 135 passengers ended up in the middle of a public street.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EllyJonkerVliet

Elly van Vliet 🇳🇱🇻🇺🇪🇺 RT @BBCWorld: Iranian aircraft slides onto highway after pilot 'misses' runway https://t.co/MNZgX1ezRA 27 minutes ago

MRdaudhajji1

Da ud Haji BBC News - Iranian aircraft slides onto highway after pilot 'misses' runway https://t.co/WiOy83D365 1 hour ago

Judy86351113

Judy RT @BrokenByWar: More coverage over this than the plane shot down a few weeks ago. 🤔🤔🤔 BBC News - Iranian aircraft slides onto highway afte… 2 hours ago

TPE_connect

www.THEPIGEONEXPRESS.com Iranian passenger aircraft slides onto highway after pilot misses runway; #Mahshahr #Tehran #Iran #CaspianAirlines… https://t.co/YpC0Y8UKaR 3 hours ago

TPE_connect

www.THEPIGEONEXPRESS.com Iranian passenger aircraft slides onto highway after pilot misses runway... #Mahshahr #Tehran #Iran… https://t.co/idqUreIcm9 6 hours ago

NY212Mick

Mick A Vety Old Airplane Iranian aircraft slides onto highway after pilot 'misses' runway https://t.co/CMjXF6Bevc #SmartNews 8 hours ago

TPE_connect

www.THEPIGEONEXPRESS.com Iranian passenger aircraft slides onto highway after pilot misses runway.. #Mahshahr #Tehran #Iran #CaspianAirlines… https://t.co/tnSn3fcLpM 9 hours ago

HosamNews_Eng

World News BBC News - Iranian aircraft slides onto highway after pilot 'misses' runway https://t.co/nYpLnLTTwG 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.