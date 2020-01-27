Global  

In bid to curb virus, China firms tell staff to work from home even after holidays end

Reuters Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Chinese corporate giants including Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings Ltd said they have asked staff to work from home for one week after an extended Lunar New Year break ends, seeking to limit the spread of a new flu-like virus.
