Passenger plane crashes in Afghanistan

BBC News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Passenger plane belonging to Ariana Airlines crashes and catches fire in eastern Afghan Ghazni province - officials.
Recent related news from verified sources

Afghan passenger plane crashes in Taliban-held eastern area

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A passenger plane from Afghanistan’s Ariana Airlines crashed Monday in a Taliban-held area of Ghazni province, local officials...
Seattle Times

Afghanistan: Passenger plane crashes in Taliban territory

Afghan officials announced that a state-owned plane had crash-landed in the province of Ghazni. The eastern province is partly controlled by the Taliban. The...
Deutsche Welle

Tweets about this

airraajoyce

Airra RT @iihtishamm: Breaking News Passenger plane crashes in Afghanistan. 26 seconds ago

007_Unchained

Sapna Sheth RT @kamleshksingh: Passenger pane crashes in Afghanistan. 100 people dead. Nobody knows what/whose plane it was. Afghan officials can… 35 seconds ago

trishaxyou

t RT @MailOnline: Boeing passenger plane carrying 83 people crashes in Afghanistan https://t.co/j7iXhoDwp4 https://t.co/a8944RmIVp 40 seconds ago

iamklarace

sprouse RT @ZeeNews: Passenger plane carrying 83 people crashes in Afghanistan https://t.co/TLsuTTmlel #Afghanistan #planecrash 48 seconds ago

jasonjavelin

Jason Campbell RT @whnt: A passenger plane from Afghanistan's Ariana Airlines has crashed in a Taliban-held area of the eastern Ghazni province.​ https://… 3 minutes ago

Samcleave_Ng

AMOTEKUN THE PEN 📝📝📝🌍🌍🌍 RT @gimbakakanda: Again? What’s going on? It’s just January, and 2020 is already the year of sorrow. This is devastating. || Plane 'carryin… 6 minutes ago

YaqoobSoomro10

Yaqoob Soomro RT @AP: BREAKING: Passenger plane from Afghanistan's Ariana Airlines crashes in Taliban-held area of Ghazni province, local officials say. 6 minutes ago

arindampanda4

Arindam Panda RT @indiatvnews: Afghan passenger plane crashes in Taliban-held #Ghazni province, 83 onboard #Afghanistan https://t.co/01pKzmW63b 7 minutes ago

