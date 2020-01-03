Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Nasiriyah > Two Iraq protesters killed as anti-government unrest persists

Two Iraq protesters killed as anti-government unrest persists

Reuters Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Unidentified gunmen shot dead two protesters in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya after security forces began a crackdown on months-long demonstrations against the country's largely Iran-backed ruling elite.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Two Iraq protesters killed as anti-government unrest persists

Two Iraq protesters killed as anti-government unrest persists 01:05

 Unidentified gunmen shot dead two protesters in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya after security forces began a crackdown on months-long demonstrations against the country’s largely Iran-backed ruling elite. Francis Maguire reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad [Video]Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD, IRAQ — The U.S. embassy in Iraq was hit with attacks during violent protests, an action which has been condemned by President Donald Trump. He has since called on Iraq to use its forces to..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rival protesters clash in Iraq as unrest continues

Anti-government demonstrators faced off against followers of influential cleric Moqtada Sadr across Iraq on Tuesday, a day after one demonstrator was killed in a...
France 24

12 anti-govt protesters killed in Iraq

Baghdad, Jan 27 (IANS) The Iraqi Independent High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) has said that at least 12 protesters were killed and 230 people injured...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.