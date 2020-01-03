Two Iraq protesters killed as anti-government unrest persists



Recent related videos from verified sources Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad BAGHDAD, IRAQ — The U.S. embassy in Iraq was hit with attacks during violent protests, an action which has been condemned by President Donald Trump. He has since called on Iraq to use its forces to.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:48Published on January 3, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Rival protesters clash in Iraq as unrest continues Anti-government demonstrators faced off against followers of influential cleric Moqtada Sadr across Iraq on Tuesday, a day after one demonstrator was killed in a...

France 24 1 day ago



12 anti-govt protesters killed in Iraq Baghdad, Jan 27 (IANS) The Iraqi Independent High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) has said that at least 12 protesters were killed and 230 people injured...

Sify 1 week ago



