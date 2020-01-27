joseph Tula RT @tavoli09: BBC News - German police probe Nazi-style beer brand https://t.co/cETIunSfwP 5 minutes ago zing German police probe Nazi-style beer brand https://t.co/qBxokYqQmw 9 minutes ago joseph Tula BBC News - German police probe Nazi-style beer brand https://t.co/cETIunSfwP 15 minutes ago Marcus🇬🇧 The Iron Cross is the Maltese cross & found everywhere,also that is not an Eagle,it’s the Phoenix which symbolises… https://t.co/56mLgWvKyr 15 minutes ago Jurgen Dorries BBC News - German police probe Nazi-style beer brand https://t.co/sAsZZCVN4A ...that's a complete disgrace. Which l… https://t.co/snn8gaigKB 26 minutes ago Lady Saz Sobering thought that some people in Germany could still behave like this #shameful BBC News - German police probe… https://t.co/TiUVmCayHv 41 minutes ago Squarepunk German police probe Nazi-style beer brand https://t.co/v4ngCLn3fF 45 minutes ago /r/worldnews German police probe Nazi-style beer brand https://t.co/dif7hDFCeA 46 minutes ago