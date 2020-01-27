Global  

18-year-old Billie Eilish wins big at Grammys 2020; here's the full list of winners

DNA Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Lil Nas X and Lizzo also received maximum number of awards just like Billie Eilish at the Grammys 2020
News video: All the ways Billie Eilish made history at the Grammys

All the ways Billie Eilish made history at the Grammys 01:17

 18-year-old Billie Eilish broke records at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Billie Eilish wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys [Video]Billie Eilish wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys

The 18-year-old also took home the award for best new artist. In addition to record of the year, her tune, "Bad Guy," won song of the year.

Billie Eilish wins five Grammy Awards in Los Angeles [Video]Billie Eilish wins five Grammy Awards in Los Angeles

Billie Eilish was the big winner at the 62nd Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, her home city.

2020 Grammys: Burna Boy loses to Angelique Kidjo (FULL LIST OF WINNERS)

Burna Boy's African Giant album earned him a Grammy nomination. The post 2020 Grammys: Burna Boy loses to Angelique Kidjo (FULL LIST OF WINNERS) appeared...
Premium Times Nigeria

Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan’s patriotism, Deepika Padukone’s dress, Grammys 2020

From Shah Rukh Khan defining how every Indian parent should aspire to be and Deepika Padukone slaying it again with her impeccable fashion sense to the upcoming...
Bollywood Life


