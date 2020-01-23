Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Pakistan vs Bangladesh | Third T20 washed out

Pakistan vs Bangladesh | Third T20 washed out

Hindu Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Pakistan retained its No. 1 T20I ranking
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Shaheen Bagh protesters have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh: BJP’S Rahul Sinha [Video]Shaheen Bagh protesters have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh: BJP’S Rahul Sinha

BJP leader Rahul Sinha has hit out at people protesting at Delhi’s Shaheen bagh against the CAA and NRC.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:16Published

Delhi Assembly polls will be India versus Pakistan says Kapil Mishra | OneIndia News [Video]Delhi Assembly polls will be India versus Pakistan says Kapil Mishra | OneIndia News

Kapil Mishra's 'mini-Pakistan' remark creates controversy, BJP leader says it will be India versus Pakistan on Feb 8th, MEA says no role for third party on Kashmir issue, Imran Khan talks about Uighurs..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

3rd T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh abandoned due to rain

Lahore [Pakistan], Jan 27 (ANI): The third T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain here on Monday.
Sify

Sport24.co.za | 3rd Pakistan v Bangladesh T20 rained off

The third Twenty20 international between Pakistan and Bangladesh was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Monday.
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.