Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australian Open: World No.1 Rafael Nadal beats spirited rival Nick Kyrgios in four sets

DNA Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
World no. 1 Rafael Nadal is through to his 12th quarter-final in Melbourne after beating rival Nick Kyrgios in Australian Open.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:55Published

Nadal surprised to still be on top of the game [Video]Nadal surprised to still be on top of the game

World number one says his passion for the game has enabled him to keep playing

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open 2020: Rafael Nadal prevails in engrossing four-set encounter with Nick Kyrgios

The mercurial Australian did not lose this match, the world number one won it.
The Age Also reported by •Indian ExpressFOX SportsBBC Sport

Rafael Nadal beats Nick Kyrgios to reach Australian Open quarter-finals

Spanish top seed Rafael Nadal battles past rival Nick Kyrgios in a thrilling four-set match to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC NewsThe AgeNews24FOX SportsSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Paateepain

Quarshie Bi Paa Tee RT @SkySportsTennis: 🇪🇸NADAL TOO GOOD FOR KYRGIOS🇦🇺 World No 1 Rafael #Nadal proved too good for a weary and emotional Nick #Kyrgios to re… 4 seconds ago

winterbear88

🦋 RT @SkySportsTennis: Nick Kyrgios paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant 8⃣ 💜💛 before his Australian Open match against world No 1 Rafael Nad… 37 seconds ago

NewIndianXpress

The New Indian Express RT @Xpress_Sports: Australia World No. 1 Rafael Nadal has ended Nick Kyrgios' #AustralianOpen run, defeating the crowd favourite over four… 1 minute ago

Xpress_Sports

Sports Express Australia World No. 1 Rafael Nadal has ended Nick Kyrgios' #AustralianOpen run, defeating the crowd favourite over… https://t.co/ybArZXmgrG 1 minute ago

everreynosoh

ever reynoso huallan RT @TennisChannel: Mr. World No. 1 taking the lead ☝️ @RafaelNadal with the third set tiebreaker 7-6(6). Can he close it out in the fourth… 2 minutes ago

FOXSportsAsia

FOX Sports Asia Into the quarter-finals now! 🔥🔥 World no.1 @RafaelNadal registered an impressive victory over @NickKyrgios to book… https://t.co/RyPaaYfnCI 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.