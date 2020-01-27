Global  

Trump to host Netanyahu, Gantz and unveil peace plan

Deutsche Welle Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The US president's Middle East peace plan is set to be unveiled on Tuesday after a second meeting with Netanyahu. The Palestinian leadership was not invited, but has already rejected the initiative.
News video: 'Come to us': Palestinian leader on Trump's plan

'Come to us': Palestinian leader on Trump's plan 01:54

 U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his long-awaited peace plan for Israelis and Palestinians within days. Trump's history of upending diplomatic norms in the region means that Palestinian leaders are unlikely to support the "deal of the century." Matthew Larotonda reports.

Trump Middle-East plan: US president to meet with Israeli's PM Netanyahu and rival Gantz [Video]Trump Middle-East plan: US president to meet with Israeli's PM Netanyahu and rival Gantz

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:18Published


Trump to meet with Netanyahu and Gantz as he readies Mideast peace plan

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold back-to-back meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz on Monday as...
Reuters

Trump to unveil long-awaited Middle East peace plan ahead of Netanyahu and Gantz White House visit

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will release details of his long-delayed peace plan for the Middle East before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin...
France 24 Also reported by •ReutersJerusalem Post

