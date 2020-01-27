Trump to host Netanyahu, Gantz and unveil peace plan
Monday, 27 January 2020 () The US president's Middle East peace plan is set to be unveiled on Tuesday after a second meeting with Netanyahu. The Palestinian leadership was not invited, but has already rejected the initiative.
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his long-awaited peace plan for Israelis and Palestinians within days. Trump's history of upending diplomatic norms in the region means that Palestinian leaders are unlikely to support the "deal of the century." Matthew Larotonda reports.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will release details of his long-delayed peace plan for the Middle East before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin... France 24 Also reported by •Reuters •Jerusalem Post
