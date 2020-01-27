Global  

Trump disputes Bolton bombshell book, tweets he 'NEVER' linked investigations, Ukraine aid

euronews Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Trump disputes Bolton bombshell book, tweets he 'NEVER' linked investigations, Ukraine aid
News video: Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment

Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment 02:06

 In an outline of his new book, John Bolton wrote that President Donald Trump told him to keep aid to Ukraine frozen until the country looked into Trump’s political rival.

Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim [Video]Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim

Donald Trump's lawyers continued their defense of the U.S. president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump's deal with Ukraine was, in..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:45Published

Romney Says It's 'Increasingly Likely' Bolton Will Be Asked To Testify [Video]Romney Says It's 'Increasingly Likely' Bolton Will Be Asked To Testify

John Bolton reportedly alleges in an upcoming book that President Trump admitted to withholding aid from Ukraine for political gain.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:12Published


Trump impeachment: John Bolton says in book draft president wanted to freeze Ukraine aid until it launched Biden probe

John Bolton has said Donald Trump told him last summer he wanted to continue to freeze military aid to Ukraine until it agreed to launch a probe into Joe Biden...
Independent

Bolton’s account corroborates now-public information on Ukraine aid freeze.

Career employees concluded that the way to lift the aid freeze was for someone to make a direct appeal to President Trump.
NYTimes.com


ad198741

Arnold Dillon RT @NBCNightlyNews: President Trump dismissed allegations in an unpublished manuscript by his former national security adviser John Bolton… 47 minutes ago

NBCNightlyNews

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt President Trump dismissed allegations in an unpublished manuscript by his former national security adviser John Bol… https://t.co/a0yd4J1hgc 1 hour ago

JR111010

JR @ivyjofreeman There’s always hope,,,, “Trump disputes Bolton bombshell book, tweets he 'NEVER' linked Biden investi… https://t.co/Oc4L2VVelE 3 hours ago

CrazzyDemm

Lisa Burke 🆘 This is why we need witnesses like Bolton & Trump if we don't get that this is nothing more than Conspiracy Cover-u… https://t.co/HQ1P56u7ok 4 hours ago

Real_Infinity95

Real_Infinity95 RT @NBCNews: President Trump takes to Twitter on Monday morning to dispute details in John Bolton's bombshell new book, asserting that he n… 4 hours ago

SueBongiovi

Sue Bongiovi Trump disputes Bolton bombshell book, tweets he 'NEVER' linked Biden investigation, Ukraine aid Boy is this a lie.… https://t.co/VEJCEDvVl4 5 hours ago

GarthLever

Garth Lever RT @Cinnamongirl309: Trump disputes Bolton bombshell, tweets he 'NEVER' linked investigations, Ukraine aid https://t.co/Gx0fsZTdVE 5 hours ago

wtfiscrackin

wtfiscrackin Trump disputes Bolton bombshell book, tweets he ‘NEVER’ linked Biden investigation, Ukraine aid https://t.co/3QeTzMTHgJ 6 hours ago

