Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Andhra Pradesh Assembly passes resolution to abolish Legislative Council

Hindu Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
All 133 members present in the 175-member House, when the division vote was taken at 6 p.m., voted in favour and the resolution under Article 169 (1) of the Constitution was adopted unanimously
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

TDP slams CM Jagan Reddy’s bid to abolish Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council [Video]TDP slams CM Jagan Reddy’s bid to abolish Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has moved to abolish the Legislative Council.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:03Published

Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy Govt introduces 3-Capital bill in Assembly,Cabinet clears proposal [Video]Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy Govt introduces 3-Capital bill in Assembly,Cabinet clears proposal

DESPITE PROTESTS JAGAN MOHAN REDDY IS DETERMINED TO GIVE SHAPE TO HIS DREAM OF 3 CAPITALS IN THE STATE OF ANDHRA PRADESH AS HIS GOVERNMENT ON MONDAY INTRODUCED THE BILL IN ANDHRA PRADESH ASSEMBLY AFTER..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Andhra CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy to scrap legislative council to stop TDP nixing bills passed by assembly

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has decided to scrap the Legislative Council, said sources.The chief minister told the law department to...
IndiaTimes

Andhra CM Jagan may scrap legislative council

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has reportedly decided to scrap the legislative council. The CM has reportedly told the law department to...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewIndianXpress

The New Indian Express The #AndhraPradesh Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to abolish the state Legislative Council as the Jagan M… https://t.co/YWhJxexx3V 36 seconds ago

TejpalRawat14

Tejpal Rawat(ZEE NEWS) RT @ZeeNews: Andhra Pradesh Assembly passes resolution to abolish Legislative Council https://t.co/FfzflNAdZq #AndhraPradesh #Legislati… 1 minute ago

SakshiPost

Sakshi Post The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to abolish the state Legislative Council.… https://t.co/3dpIp34AEb 3 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Andhra Pradesh Assembly passes resolution to abolish Legislative Council https://t.co/FfzflNAdZq #AndhraPradesh #LegislativeCouncil 6 minutes ago

arunkmargam

Arunkumar Mārgam RT @airnewsalerts: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passes Resolution for the #Abolition of the Legislative Council of the State. #Andhr… 6 minutes ago

INDIANISATION

Chandrasekhar sharma🇮🇳 RT @EconomicTimes: #AndhraPradesh assembly passes resolution to abolish #LegislativeCouncil https://t.co/LFZSPSrlmb https://t.co/OV7seX3bCb 10 minutes ago

zindagirocksmi1

Rahul Misra RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | Andhra Pradesh assembly passes resolution to abolish the Legislative Council. TIMES NOW's Sherine with details.… 14 minutes ago

MohimranTurk

Mohd Imran Turk RT @the_hindu: Just in: Andhra Pradesh Assembly passes resolution seeking to abolish the State Legislative Council. PTI 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.