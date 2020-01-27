Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

GOP senators under pressure for witness testimony at Trump trial after Bolton revelations

euronews Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
GOP senators under pressure for witness testimony at Trump trial after Bolton revelations
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations

GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations 02:20

 Senate Republicans came under new pressure to allow witnesses and new documents in President Trump's impeachment trial after news that a former top aide wrote a book that undercuts Trump's versions of events in the Ukraine affair. Jonah Green reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim [Video]Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim

Donald Trump's lawyers continued their defense of the U.S. president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump's deal with Ukraine was, in..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:45Published

Day 6 of President Trump's impeachment trial [Video]Day 6 of President Trump's impeachment trial

Day 6 of President Trump's impeachment trial

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Impeachment trial: Bolton revelations fuel new calls for testimony

The New York Times reported Bolton accused the president of tying a delay in aid to Ukraine to politically motivated investigations.
CBS News

Democrats seek cracks in GOP impeachment unity

Republican senators under pressure to allow additional witnesses in Trump’s senate trial
FT.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comNews24SBSSeattle Times

Tweets about this

Sophie281032116

Sophie28 RT @TheDemCoalition: Sen. @MittRomney: "I think it’s increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should h… 2 minutes ago

RLLaughlin2

R L Laughlin RT @NBCNews: Sen. Romney: "I think it’s increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from John… 8 minutes ago

stsnowflake10

Susan Snowflake #VAratifyERA RT @MSNBC: WATCH: Sen. Romney: "I think it’s increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from… 14 minutes ago

CGAGreg

Greg Autry RT @NBCNews: DEVELOPING: Some GOP senators under pressure to support witness testimony in the Trump impeachment trial after report on Bolto… 32 minutes ago

chloedancer

chloedancer RT @JoyceWhiteVance: As much as I hate to be cynical, that it’s “likely” GOP Senators will support hearing from Bolton shouldn’t even be a… 33 minutes ago

RogenaLSpokane

BLUEismyfavcolor 💙🐈 🆘 RT @MSNBC: JUST IN: Group of Republican senators have canceled a news conference on impeachment that was scheduled for 11:35 a.m. ET - @fra… 35 minutes ago

memeorandum

memeorandum Romney, Collins say Bolton report strengthens case for witnesses, makes them increasingly likely (NBC News)… https://t.co/fvkAQ88Qx9 36 minutes ago

xaaks

Гражданин громад RT @RRoman2019: Romney, Collins say Bolton report strengthens case for witnesses, makes them increasingly likely https://t.co/NsfE0xMIbK 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.