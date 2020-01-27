Global  

Quebec suspends plan to make assisted dying open to people with mental illness

CBC.ca Monday, 27 January 2020
The Quebec government has put on hold its decision to allow medically assisted death to people with severe mental illness. "We need to have a social consensus around this question," the province's health minister said.
