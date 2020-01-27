Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Wife of Canada's first coronavirus patient confirmed as country's second case

Wife of Canada's first coronavirus patient confirmed as country's second case

Reuters Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The wife of Canada's first novel coronavirus patient has tested positive for the virus at a public health laboratory, the province of Ontario's health ministry said in a release on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Wife of Canada's first confirmed Coronavirus patient also tests positive

Wife of Canada's first confirmed Coronavirus patient also tests positive 00:38

 The wife of Canada’s first confirmed Coronavirus patient has also tested positive for it.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Grandparents scoop £1M Lotto win [Video]Grandparents scoop £1M Lotto win

A grandmother of 13 who scooped £1m on the national lottery has said the first thing she plans to buy - is a new pair of knees. Bev Dixon, 50, and her husband Malcolm, 43, thought they had won £1,000..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world [Video]Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world as Belgium reports its first case of the virus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wife of Canada's first coronavirus patient tests positive; 19 under investigation

The wife of Canada's first confirmed patient with the fast-spreading Wuhan coronavirus also has tested positive for it at an Ontario laboratory, and 19 other...
Reuters Also reported by •CBC.caDeutsche WelleCP24Reuters India

Second presumptive case of coronavirus confirmed in Toronto; wife of first case

The wife of Canada's first case of the Wuhan coronavirus has tested positive for the virus at Ontario's public health laboratory, and has been in self-isolation...
CTV News Also reported by •CP24CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.