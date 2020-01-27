Sporting Life 🏆 Rafael Nadal's quest equal Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles continues after beating Nick Kyrgios… https://t.co/Q0F4tqzCUh 55 seconds ago John Gegner Rafael Nadal beats spirited rival Nick Kyrgios to set up Australian Open quarter-final with Dominic Thiem… https://t.co/UhAMLuR0Dm 2 minutes ago Nicholas Norman Australian Open fourth round opponents Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal pay tributes to Kobe… https://t.co/xAAuyAcj2J 3 minutes ago SportsBar Nation https://t.co/KlmjBRMf0S Rafael Nadal battled to victory, Dominic Thiem reached the quarterfinals in Melbourne for t… https://t.co/JPhkCZKGDt 3 minutes ago Tokyo Happenings Steady Rafael Nadal beats animated Nick Kyrgios at Australian Open https://t.co/jjNw4bC6sv 5 minutes ago House of SJoseph RT @cnni: "He was one of the greatest sportsmen in history." Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal paid emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant during th… 6 minutes ago epaphotos Rafael Nadal of Spain wins his fourth round match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia at the Australian Open tennis t… https://t.co/M2kvIOkgsh 7 minutes ago Lovable Daniels Australian Open: Rafael Nadal beats Nick Kyrgios in four-set thriller https://t.co/w6SHVTD9fu 8 minutes ago