Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Trump offers China 'any help' needed as coronavirus toll hits 81

Reuters Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump offered China "any help that is necessary" on Monday to control a coronavirus outbreak in the central city of Wuhan that has killed 81 people, and left tens of millions stranded on the biggest holiday of the year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises

China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises 00:50

 China has expanded lockdowns to at least 10 cities in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak. On the eve of the Lunar New Year transportation has been shut down in at least 10 cities with a total of about 33 million people.

Recent related videos from verified sources

China says coronavirus can spread before symptoms show calling into question US containment strategy [Video]China says coronavirus can spread before symptoms show calling into question US containment strategy

The Wuhan coronavirus may spread by people who don’t even know they have it yet. The warning comes from China's health minister Ma Xiaowei who says the virus is contagious before any symptoms..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:06Published

China coronavirus death toll exceeds 80 [Video]China coronavirus death toll exceeds 80

China coronavirus death toll exceeds 80

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump offers China 'any help' as virus toll grows, markets reel

U.S. President Donald Trump offered China any help needed on Monday to control a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 81 people, stranded tens of millions during...
Reuters

Trump offers China 'any help' as virus spreads, markets reel

U.S. President Donald Trump offered China whatever help it needed on Monday to control a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 81 people, stranded tens of...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dukascopy_News

Dukascopy Research Team Trump offers China help https://t.co/fgxxMM29FS #fx #forex #finance 5 minutes ago

bunny32746

Patriotic Bunny🇺🇸 Trump Offers China 'Any Help' Necessary as Coronavirus Toll Hits 81 https://t.co/BnxW2aS1ED 10 minutes ago

hourglassman

Deplorable Tom Trump Offers China 'Any Help' Necessary as Coronavirus Toll Hits 81 https://t.co/GZHVfHOOdN 13 minutes ago

starbizmy

StarBiz Trump offers China 'any help' as virus spreads, markets reel https://t.co/TzZO0owTdW https://t.co/TzZO0owTdW 27 minutes ago

Thejude99

Judy Greenwood RT @JohnLukeSam1: Trump offers China “any help that is necessary” for coronavirus in Wuhan. But it was Trump that created the virus with hi… 30 minutes ago

WBBPHILLYFLY

Phillyfly RT @VOANews: Trump Offers China 'Any Help' to Fight Coronavirus https://t.co/2brKpV1R2T https://t.co/MaLT5Y9fk1 39 minutes ago

YatDeb

deb_yat_tru_dat Where’s the help for Nigeria? https://t.co/GR8W2SvtZP 43 minutes ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews Trump Offers China 'Any Help' to Fight Coronavirus https://t.co/nQbRoexzCP 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.