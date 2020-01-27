Global  

Wisconsin governor signs order for redistricting commission

Seattle Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Monday creating what he promised would be a nonpartisan commission to draw new legislative maps next year for the Legislature to consider, a move Republicans have rejected as a sham. Even though the Legislature won’t be forced to vote on the maps the […]
