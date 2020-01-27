Global  

Republican Collins says Bolton report strengthens case for impeachment trial witnesses

Reuters Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins said on Monday the case for calling witnesses in President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial had been strengthened by a New York Times report on a book manuscript by former Trump adviser John Bolton.
RNC Isn't Worried Senators Will Vote For Impeachment Trial Witnesses

RNC Isn't Worried Senators Will Vote For Impeachment Trial Witnesses 02:01

 Democrats hope to get four Republican senators to support trial witnesses. The RNC spokesperson says her party was "never unified like this."

Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim

Donald Trump's lawyers continued their defense of the U.S. president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump's deal with Ukraine was, in..

Day 6 of President Trump's impeachment trial

Day 6 of President Trump's impeachment trial

Schumer says 'John Bolton has the evidence' urges senate to call impeachment trial witnesses

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that senior administration officials must testify in President Trump's impeachment trial after a report...
Reuters India

Trump impeachment: Democrats hope relentless barrage of evidence and oratory whets appetite for more witnesses

Democrats are in their final day of presenting the prosecution case in the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump Friday but hope that their relentless...
CBC.ca

