Delta Air Lines worker fatally shot in employee parking lot

Seattle Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A Delta Air Lines employee was shot in a company parking lot and later died on the way to a hospital, police said Monday. The shooting happened Sunday night in the lot near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, College Park police said. Officers found 30-year-old Alexis Reed with multiple gunshot wounds. […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Delta to pay $50,000 to settle U.S. allegations air crews twice discriminated against Muslim passengers

Delta Air Lines Inc. will pay $50,000 to settle a federal complaint that its air crews on two flights engaged in discriminatory conduct against Muslim...
bizjournals


