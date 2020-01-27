Global  

Memoir by Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa coming out in May

Seattle Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Joni Ernst has a book coming out May 26. The Iowa Republican, expected to face a competitive race for reelection this fall, is calling her memoir “Daughter of the Heartland: My Ode to the Country That Raised Me.” “In her candid, down-to-earth memoir of struggle and service, Senator Joni Ernst […]
