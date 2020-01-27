Global  

UK asks those who have traveled from Wuhan to isolate themselves

Reuters Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Anyone who has returned to Britain from Wuhan in China in the last fortnight should self-isolate and stay indoors, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday, due to concerns about pre-symptom transmission of coronavirus.
News video: Wuhan coronavirus contagious even during incubation period

Wuhan coronavirus contagious even during incubation period 01:28

 Chinese authorities believe the coronavirus is contagious even when symptoms are not visible.

