Graphic Novel Wins Newbery Medal for the First Time

NYTimes.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
“New Kid,” written and illustrated by Jerry Craft, won the children’s literature prize, while “The Undefeated,” by Kwame Alexander and illustrated by Kadir Nelson, won the Randolph Caldecott Medal.
