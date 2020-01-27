Global  

FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe: Law enforcement source

Reuters Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The FBI approached Britain's Prince Andrew for an interview in connection with its investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement source said on Monday.
News video: FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe -source

