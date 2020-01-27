Global  

Weinstein Trial: ‘I Was Being Raped,’ ‘Project Runway’ Assistant Testifies

NYTimes.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The production assistant, Mimi Haleyi, told the jury that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2006.
Prosecutors say 'Harvey Weinstein abused Hollywood power to become serial sexual predator' [Video]Prosecutors say 'Harvey Weinstein abused Hollywood power to become serial sexual predator'

Prosecutors alleged during the opening statements Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial, that he abused his position as the "powerbroker of Hollywood" for decades to prey on "naive and inexperienced" women.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Attorney David Weinstein Shares Insight On Impeachment Trial [Video]Attorney David Weinstein Shares Insight On Impeachment Trial

Weinstein is with Hinshaw & Culbertson in Coral Gables and he also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida for more than a decade.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 05:41Published

