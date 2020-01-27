Weinstein Trial: ‘I Was Being Raped,’ ‘Project Runway’ Assistant Testifies

The production assistant, Mimi Haleyi, told the jury that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2006.



Recent related videos from verified sources Prosecutors say 'Harvey Weinstein abused Hollywood power to become serial sexual predator' Prosecutors alleged during the opening statements Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial, that he abused his position as the "powerbroker of Hollywood" for decades to prey on "naive and inexperienced" women. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published 4 days ago Attorney David Weinstein Shares Insight On Impeachment Trial Weinstein is with Hinshaw & Culbertson in Coral Gables and he also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida for more than a decade. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 05:41Published 5 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this