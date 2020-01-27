Global  

AP Source: Browns agree to bring back Andrew Berry as new GM

Seattle Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have reached agreement to hire Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry as their new general manager and executive vice president, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. Berry, who worked in Cleveland’s front office from 2016-18, will get a five-year deal, said […]
