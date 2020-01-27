U.S. military confirms E-11a airplane crash in Afghanistan
Monday, 27 January 2020 () The U.S. military confirmed on Monday a crash by an E-11A military aircraft in Afghanistan's Ghazni province but, despite claims by Taliban insurgents that they shot it down, said there were "no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire."
Kabul [Afghanistan], Jan 28 (ANI): An American military plane crashed in Afghanistan's Ghazni province on Sunday, US Forces in Afghanistan confirmed, adding that... Sify Also reported by •Reuters •France 24