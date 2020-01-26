Wife of Canada's first coronavirus patient tests positive; 19 under investigation

Global  

Reuters Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The wife of Canada's first confirmed patient with the fast-spreading Wuhan coronavirus also has tested positive for it at an Ontario laboratory, and 19 other suspected cases in Canada are under investigation, public health officials said on Monday.
Coronavirus: Exteriors of Toronto hospital treating Canada's first suspected case

Coronavirus: Exteriors of Toronto hospital treating Canada's first suspected case

 Canada confirmed its first "presumptive" case of the deadly coronavirus in Toronto on Saturday (January 25th) evening. A man in his 50s, who had travelled to the Chinese city of Wuhan, was found at Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital. The patient is in stable condition and has been admitted to an...

