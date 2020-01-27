Global  

Afghanistan: US military plane crashes in Taliban territory

Deutsche Welle Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
After conflicting initial reports following a plane crash in the Afghan province of Ghazni, which is partly controlled by the Taliban, US officials have said the plane involved was a US military aircraft.
Afghanistan: Passenger plane crashes in Taliban territory

Afghan officials announced that a state-owned plane had crash-landed in the province of Ghazni. The eastern province is partly controlled by the Taliban. The...
Deutsche Welle

Afghanistan: Plane crashes in Taliban territory

Afghan officials announced that a state-owned plane had crash-landed in the province of Ghazni. The eastern province is partly controlled by the Taliban. The...
Deutsche Welle

