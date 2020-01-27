Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Bigg Boss 13' promo: Asim Riaz goes down on his knee for 'ladyluck' Himanshi Khurrana

DNA Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
After Himanshi Khurrana came inside the house, Asim Riaz went down on his knee and proposed Himanshi with a flower
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Pinkvilla - Published < > Embed
News video: Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Zariwala REACTS on Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Pinkvilla

Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Zariwala REACTS on Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Pinkvilla 08:43

 Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Zariwala REACTS on Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Pinkvilla

Recent related videos from verified sources

Koena Mitra SLAMS Salman Khan & Bigg Boss 13 Makers For Being Biased [Video]Koena Mitra SLAMS Salman Khan & Bigg Boss 13 Makers For Being Biased

Check out what Bigg Boss 13 ex contestant and Apna Sapna Money Money actress Koena Mitra have to say to Asim Riaz Choudhary's parents about Asim Riaz and also she slammed Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 13..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:57Published

'BB 13': Parag Tyagi threatens Asim Riaz for calling him 'nalla' [Video]'BB 13': Parag Tyagi threatens Asim Riaz for calling him 'nalla'

"Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi has slammed the former's fellow participant Asim Riaz for calling him "nalla" in the latest episode. Parag has posted a video clip on..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Asim Riaz to Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13: 'Aankhein noch dunga'

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla have managed to grab eyeballs once again with the promo clip of a testosterone-filled fight in the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13: 'Asim par koi blame nahi ayega,' says Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz being blamed for her breakup

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz being blamed for her breakup asks people not to blame Asim for it. Check out the whole story to find out more
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNAMid-DaySify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.