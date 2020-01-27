Global  

China dispatches medics to Wuhan as coronavirus death toll continues to rise

The Age Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Authorities estimate that well over 5000 people are carrying the virus, which is infectious even during its incubation period. Others put the figure at 44,000.
News video: China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises

China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises 00:50

 China has expanded lockdowns to at least 10 cities in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak. On the eve of the Lunar New Year transportation has been shut down in at least 10 cities with a total of about 33 million people.

Recent related videos from verified sources

China coronavirus death toll exceeds 80 [Video]China coronavirus death toll exceeds 80

China coronavirus death toll exceeds 80

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published

China coronavirus death toll climbs to 81 [Video]China coronavirus death toll climbs to 81

China's new coronavirus claims more lives in China, as global efforts continue to contain the outbreak. Schools in China and Hong Kong have been delayed to try to contain the virus, while China's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong’s Disneyland shut as death toll due to coronavirus rises to 56 in China

Hong Kong’s Disneyland shut as death toll due to coronavirus rises to 56 in ChinaHong Kong’s popular amusement parks Disneyland and Ocean Park are closed from Jan. 26 to help prevent the spread of a deadly coronavirus that broke out in the...
WorldNews

Death toll from coronavirus outbreak in China at 56: state media

China has confirmed 1,975 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus as of Jan. 25, while the death toll from the virus has risen to 56, state media...
Reuters

HollinsMrhump

humphrey hollins China dispatches medics to Wuhan as coronavirus death toll continues to rise https://t.co/fRVrhKAukf via @theage Cr… https://t.co/vmb2PEHefh 3 hours ago

DSkoumbourdis

David Skoumbourdis China dispatches medics to Wuhan as coronavirus death toll continues to rise https://t.co/1U1E9QZb1u? utm_medium=So… https://t.co/Omq8TCe8zv 4 hours ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web China dispatches medics to Wuhan as coronavirus death toll continues to rise https://t.co/i23MFsEPtm https://t.co/t8luyGhWg8 5 hours ago

