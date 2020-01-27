Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Prince Andrew provided zero cooperation on Epstein probe’

Hindu Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
U.S. prosecutors and the FBI had asked him for an interview
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Andrew has provided 'zero cooperation' in Epstein probe - prosecutor

Prince Andrew has provided 'zero cooperation' in Epstein probe - prosecutor 00:50

 U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman said on Monday that Britain's Prince Andrew has provided "zero cooperation" in the FBI investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe [Video]Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe

A U.S. prosecutor overseeing the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation says Britain’s Prince Andrew has been uncooperative in the inquiry.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe -source [Video]FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe -source

The FBI approached Britain's Prince Andrew for an interview in connection with its investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement source said on Monday.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Andrew Offers ‘Zero Cooperation’ in Epstein Case, Prosecutor Says

Prosecutors in Manhattan want to talk to the British prince as part of their investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking network.
NYTimes.com

FBI's Epstein probe gets 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew: law enforcement source

Britain's Prince Andrew has provided "zero cooperation" to the FBI investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement source...
Reuters


Tweets about this

TMing_Cheung

Ming🇹🇼🇭🇰 RT @CBSNews: Prince Andrew has provided "zero cooperation" in Jeffrey Epstein case, prosecutor says https://t.co/EhcKb0aNt7 https://t.co/ef… 8 seconds ago

luvyanez

Inez Brown RT @CNN: The FBI and prosecutors with the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York contacted Prince Andrew's lawyer to in… 2 minutes ago

SauseWirke

SauseWirke RT @ShimonPro: Some Epstein investigation news. Manhattan US Attorney Geoffrey Berman speaking outside Epstein’s mansion says, “investigat… 2 minutes ago

EyeofSeeing

AllSeeingEyeofTruth RT @pwrfulwomantoo: Prince Andrew's silence sends volumes of guilt as a man who is a pedophile. By allowing such corruption 2 go unnoticed… 4 minutes ago

luvyanez

Inez Brown RT @NBCNews: NEW: Prince Andrew has provided "zero cooperation" in the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein's network of enablers, US attorney… 4 minutes ago

toreilly

Native Element Federal Prosecutor: Prince Andrew Has Provided 'Zero Cooperation' In Jeffrey Epstein Probe https://t.co/sWCtoIzVBQ via @gatewaypundit 5 minutes ago

mariama2216

mariama22 RT @AP: A U.S. prosecutor overseeing the Jeffrey Epstein***trafficking investigation says Prince Andrew has "provided zero cooperation" i… 5 minutes ago

slimpickens2916

slimpickens2916 RT @JoyfulMom2019: Tower of strength 🤔. Try tower of 💩, Prince Andrew is the worst. And BRF is willingly covering up for him. Just disg… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.