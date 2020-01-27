Global  

East Croydon railway station stabbing leaves man dead

BBC News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Police said they were treating the attack outside East Croydon railway station as murder.
Tweets about this

Seawitch57

Sea Witch 57 BBC News - East Croydon railway station stabbing leaves man dead https://t.co/KoNXgT77id 16 minutes ago

ostrich4

aasukman East #Croydon railway station #stabbing leaves man #dead https://t.co/HyehK3krwF 21 minutes ago

AutismStoke

Autism Stoke-on-Trent RT @NormanBrennan: Colleagues/Friends; It’s been confirmed by @BTP that a man believed to be 18yrs has been Stabbed to Death at East Croydo… 31 minutes ago

freedomfightsuk

FreedomFightsUK BBC News - East #Croydon railway station stabbing leaves man dead https://t.co/l4c4malxpS 33 minutes ago

moesha_toni

moesha. RT @BBCNews: East Croydon railway station stabbing leaves man dead https://t.co/mYVcZkUoe3 48 minutes ago

TheLondonPages

The London Pages East Croydon railway station stabbing leaves man dead https://t.co/rBmoBiJ0sn 51 minutes ago

SimCityAT

Simon K🌎♌ East Croydon railway station stabbing leaves man dead https://t.co/F5JGulcVEm 51 minutes ago

MathildeVOSSAH

Akou East Croydon railway station stabbing leaves man dead - BBC News. Heartbreaking news. 18yo. All of that for what ? https://t.co/BdUvhIHkuN 1 hour ago

