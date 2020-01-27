Trump defense counsel Ken Starr says impeachment is ‘hell’
Monday, 27 January 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Impeachment, he said, “is hell.” A measure of “last resort.” A bad habit to be kicked. With that, Ken Starr, the man whose years-long probe led to the impeachment of the 42nd president, stood before senators on Monday and delivered a nearly hour-long argument against the ouster of the 45th. Starr, with […]
The House managers prosecuting President Donald Trump spent their second day of arguments laying out their case that the president abused his power. Meanwhile, Trump fired back on Twitter; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.