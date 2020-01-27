Global  

UK's Johnson says Huawei 5G decision will not compromise security

Deutsche Welle Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said building a new 5G network in Britain can be squared with national security. His remarks come as Britain is set to decide on the role of Chinese company Huawei in the scheme.
Britain's Johnson on Huawei: We will do 5G without hurting security

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would make a decision on Huawei's role in 5G networks that would give consumers and businesses the...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

US, UK leaders talk telecoms security ahead of 5G decision

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Turmp have discussed the security of telecommunications networks as the U.K....
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersSeattle Times

