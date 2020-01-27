Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump Impeachment Trial Stream: Full Highlights

NYTimes.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Senators hear the second installment of the president’s legal defense and arguments for why Mr. Trump should not be removed from office. Here is what to know as the Senate trial resumes this afternoon.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump's Impeachment Trial Viewership Falls 19 Percent Second Day

Trump's Impeachment Trial Viewership Falls 19 Percent Second Day 00:32

 During the second day of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, about 8.9 million TV viewers watched. The viewership dropped from the roughly 11 million viewers who watched on the first day. Nielsen ratings data shows that the audience shrank by 19 percent between the two days. While Trump may...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Donald Trump's Team Sets Defense During Impeachment Trial [Video]President Donald Trump's Team Sets Defense During Impeachment Trial

KDKA's Jon Delano gives an update on the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:35Published

'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney [Video]'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney

U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it was “increasingly likely” at least four Republican senators would join Democrats in calling for John Bolton, the former White House..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Live Impeachment Trial Stream and Highlights

Senators hear the second installment of the president’s legal defense and arguments for why Mr. Trump should not be removed from office. Here is what to know...
NYTimes.com

Dispute over rules erupts on impeachment’s first full day

WASHINGTON (AP) — A rancorous dispute over rules marked the first full day of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Highlights of Tuesday’s session...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.