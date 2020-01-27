Global  

Strangers stop to save a woman stuck under an SUV in New York City

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Strangers rushed to a woman after a traffic incident knocked her over and trapped her under an SUV in New York City.
Mayor De Blasio Likens Coronavirus To SARS [Video]Mayor De Blasio Likens Coronavirus To SARS

The State Department raised the level of its travel advisory on Monday, urging Americans to reconsider travel anywhere in China due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published

Woman Speaks Out After Good Samaritans Lift SUV Off Her [Video]Woman Speaks Out After Good Samaritans Lift SUV Off Her

It was a frantic and frightening scene: A 25-year-old woman who says she was run over and trapped under a large SUV on the Lower East Side. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Crowd lifts SUV to save woman trapped after New York City crash

Nearly a dozen people on Sunday lifted an SUV to rescue a woman who became trapped under a car after she was apparently run over on the Lower East Side, video...
FOXNews.com

Volkswagen ID 4 SUV to be revealed at New York motor show

SUV is second in Volkswagen’s electric ID line-up Volkswagen's next ID production model, the ID 4 crossover, will be revealed at New York motor show in...
Autocar

