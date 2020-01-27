Coelho deletes children’s book co-written with Kobe Bryant
Monday, 27 January 2020 () SAO PAULO (AP) — Kobe Bryant and Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho were working together on a children’s book, but the author of “The Alchemist” said he deleted the draft after Bryant’s death in helicopter crash. The 72-year-old novelist told The Associated Press Monday that the two men started discussing the project in 2016, when Bryant […]
Kobe Bryant Reportedly Killed in Helicopter Crash According to TMZ, the NBA legend died in the crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. He was 41 years old. There were at least four people involved in the crash. TMZ reports that a fire broke out in the private helicopter. Bryant was an 18–time...
NBA legend, Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna were among nine people tragically killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Bryant was not only the... Earn The Necklace Also reported by •bizjournals •Seattle Times
Tweets about this
KSAT 12 Kobe Bryant and Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho were working together on a children's book, but the author of “The Al… https://t.co/v3miQtoVN7 8 minutes ago
Diane Morales RT @THR: Kobe Bryant and Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho were working together on a children's book, but the deleted the draft after Bryant's… 16 minutes ago
Jero RT @inquirerdotnet: Kobe Bryant and Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho were working together on a children’s book, but the author of “The Alchem… 33 minutes ago
Inquirer Kobe Bryant and Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho were working together on a children’s book, but the author of “The Al… https://t.co/u4ZSzloH2q 41 minutes ago
Karim Bhaloo RT @thrillerkb: Writer Paulo Coelho deletes draft of children's book co-written with Kobe Bryant https://t.co/HS5N7bzPi4 1 hour ago
@416ash RT @CTVNews: Writer Paulo Coelho deletes draft of children's book co-written with Kobe Bryant https://t.co/H9DNuUQc9K 1 hour ago
Karim Bhaloo Writer Paulo Coelho deletes draft of children's book co-written with Kobe Bryant https://t.co/HS5N7bzPi4 1 hour ago
KSEE24 News Kobe Bryant and Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho were working together on a children's book, but the author of “The Al… https://t.co/fqiKVeIXZ4 1 hour ago