U.S., Canada warn against China travel as virus spreads, markets slide

Reuters Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The United States warned against travel to China on Monday and Canada issued a more narrow travel warning as a spreading coronavirus outbreak has killed 81 people, stranded tens of millions during the biggest holiday of the year and rattled global markets.
News video: CDC Considering Travel Ban For China Due To Coronavirus

CDC Considering Travel Ban For China Due To Coronavirus 00:35

 Centers for Disease Control officials said Monday that they are considering travel restrictions for China. The potential travel ban comes as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread around the world. The agency told reporters Monday that there have been no new cases beyond the five currently...

Health Tips for Air Travel as Flu and Coronavirus Worries Rise [Video]Health Tips for Air Travel as Flu and Coronavirus Worries Rise

Air travel during the winter is already stressful when colds and the flu are running rampant. Adding to these worries is the coronavirus, which broke out in China and has made its way to the U.S.

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak. The government of China has suspended travel in and out of three cities, including Wuhan. According to 'USA Today,' at least 17..

Trump offers China help as virus spreads, markets reel

U.S. President Donald Trump offered China whatever help it needed on Monday to control a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 81 people, stranded tens of...
Reuters

Trump offers China 'any help' as virus spreads, markets reel

U.S. President Donald Trump offered China whatever help it needed on Monday to control a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 81 people, stranded tens of...
Reuters

