U.S., Canada warn against China travel as virus spreads, markets slide
Monday, 27 January 2020 () The United States warned against travel to China on Monday and Canada issued a more narrow travel warning as a spreading coronavirus outbreak has killed 81 people, stranded tens of millions during the biggest holiday of the year and rattled global markets.
Centers for Disease Control officials said Monday that they are considering travel restrictions for China. The potential travel ban comes as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread around the world. The agency told reporters Monday that there have been no new cases beyond the five currently...