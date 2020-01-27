Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Quebec City mosque shooter is no racist, lawyers argue in pleading for shorter sentence

CBC.ca Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Lawyers for Alexandre Bissonnette, who killed six people in a Quebec City mosque three years ago, tried to convince the province's highest court on Monday to lighten his sentence by arguing he was not driven by a hatred of Muslims.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Que. court to hear mosque shooter's appeal of sentence on Monday

Quebec's high court will hear arguments Monday as to whether the length of the sentence handed down to convicted Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette...
CP24

Lawyers debate Quebec mosque shooter's sentence again, ahead of painful anniversary

On the eve of the third anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting, lawyers will begin arguing today whether the shooter's prison sentence — 40 years...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ttflo08

John Allen RT @globalnews: The Quebec City mosque shooter's attorneys say his sentence of life in prison with no possibility of parole for 40 years is… 3 minutes ago

MTLMaintenant

MTL Now RT @CBCMontreal: Quebec City mosque shooter is no racist, lawyers argue in pleading for shorter sentence https://t.co/UDg0ZjK2aL 5 minutes ago

CBCMontreal

CBC Montreal Quebec City mosque shooter is no racist, lawyers argue in pleading for shorter sentence https://t.co/UDg0ZjK2aL 7 minutes ago

mileslunn

Miles Lunn @GEEBEE25080796 @Mark_Montague99 @RBlakeBrown Except like Danforth shooting some guns are stolen from legal gun own… https://t.co/TGfdLY4DBX 19 minutes ago

mtltimesnews

Montrealtimes Quebec City mosque shooter is no racist, lawyers argue in pleading for shorter sentence | CBC News… https://t.co/ETzFlCzjMy 46 minutes ago

ShinyHappyMedia

Shiny Happy Media Quebec City mosque shooter is no racist, lawyers argue in pleading for shorter sentence https://t.co/BCwYEmmoJH 56 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Quebec City mosque shooter is no racist, lawyers argue in pleading for shorter sentence: Lawyers… https://t.co/oCjbsUbRjH 57 minutes ago

BTCityNewsCGY

Breakfast Television & CityNews Calgary Quebec’s highest court is hearing arguments today on the length of the sentence handed down to convicted Quebec Cit… https://t.co/DgnNJxuM6U 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.