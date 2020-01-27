Global  

As Zion Williamson progresses, Pelicans see major upside

Seattle Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson’s crowd-pleasing array of soaring dunks, blocked shots and even 3-pointers during his first three NBA regular-season games have left the New Orleans Pelicans eager to see what he’ll do next. “With him on the floor, obviously we’re pretty good,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “There’s obviously a huge area […]
