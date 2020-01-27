Global  

Australian Open 2020 LIVE: Kenin vs Jabeur the warm up for Ashleigh Barty's quarter final

The Age Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Ashleigh Barty, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic headline a blockbuster day of action at the Australian Open.
Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open [Video]Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open

World number one Ashleigh Barty says she's well prepared ahead of her home Australian Open after her "special" victory in Adelaide last week.

Defending champion Osaka - 'Last year I was fearless' [Video]Defending champion Osaka - "Last year I was fearless"

Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka feels in a different mental place to last year

'Look, we're all human': Ashleigh Barty blocking out the hype as hopes rise

Australian Open favourite and world No.1 Ashleigh Barty isn't the first big local hope trying to break a title drought at their home grand slam tournament.
Rafael Nadal Battles Past Kyrgios To Reach Australian Open Quarter-finals

World No.1 Rafael Nadal proved to be the tougher player in a thrilling four-set fourth-round match against Nick Kyrgios at the the Australian Open Monday. The...
